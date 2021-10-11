Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.56% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

BBH traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.85. 315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,652. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.99. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $150.52 and a 1 year high of $222.22.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

