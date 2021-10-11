Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 752 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.69. 5,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,787. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

