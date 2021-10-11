Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,909,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $707,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $238.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.11 and its 200-day moving average is $248.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.