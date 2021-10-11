Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after buying an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after buying an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after buying an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $286,159,000 after buying an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.95. 308,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,092,358. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.03.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.