Cribstone Capital Management LLC Purchases 96 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 3.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 125,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 31.4% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 120,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after buying an additional 28,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Clorox by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,066,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in The Clorox by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 228,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,177 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.11. 10,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.05 and a 200-day moving average of $177.45. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $231.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

