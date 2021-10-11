Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 4.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Okta by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 137,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $228.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.97. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.08 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Okta’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $34,113,279. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights increased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

