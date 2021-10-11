Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.06-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.29-18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.37 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.060-$4.080 EPS.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.60. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.57.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

