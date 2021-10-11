The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.99

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.34, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $981.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $93.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $59,381.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Amundi purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $41,690,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 144,222 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 256.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 76,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

