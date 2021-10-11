The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.91

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 69552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

