EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.27

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

EVER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

The firm has a market cap of $503.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,577. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 3.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EverQuote by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EverQuote by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

