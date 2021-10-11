CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 700 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.71.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $175.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

