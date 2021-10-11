Robbins Farley LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Robbins Farley LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Carter’s accounts for 3.1% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,371,000 after purchasing an additional 172,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,411,000 after acquiring an additional 97,210 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.9% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,156,000 after acquiring an additional 538,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 317.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,536,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 44.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.67. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.