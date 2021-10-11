Robbins Farley LLC Acquires 10,392 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up 1.8% of Robbins Farley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 96,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 31,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,882. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

