The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $37.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,888,452. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

