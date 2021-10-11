Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 726 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,728,000 after buying an additional 844,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 313,701 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 914,037 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,597,000.

BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.53. 2,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.60. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $21.88.

