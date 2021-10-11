SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of SSPPF stock remained flat at $$3.51 during trading hours on Friday. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

