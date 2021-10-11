Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $53.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock valued at $858,967 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. Research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

