Ark One Day Volume Reaches $105.46 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00003577 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $271.79 million and approximately $105.46 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,501,614 coins and its circulating supply is 132,380,717 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

