Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stake Lessened by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,027 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals accounts for approximately 3.1% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Dorchester Minerals worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 67,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,122. The company has a market capitalization of $730.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.44. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3946 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

