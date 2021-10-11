Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,397,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,954 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $332,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 510.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,070 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in The Progressive by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of PGR traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $92.22. 16,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.