Botty Investors LLC Takes $4.78 Million Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,000. Roblox makes up approximately 1.6% of Botty Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,903,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $5,502,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $6,826,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.30. 45,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,408,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $2,093,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 611,720 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,776.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.