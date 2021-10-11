Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 11,613,481 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 197.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,495,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,613,481 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.78% of CSX worth $560,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,319,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 165,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 113,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $32.75. 66,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

