Franklin Resources Inc. Has $430.07 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,087 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.82% of General Dynamics worth $430,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,262,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $202.12 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

