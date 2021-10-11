California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,892,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,696 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.77% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $547,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 122,254 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after buying an additional 42,193 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.54.

NYSE MMC opened at $156.44 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

