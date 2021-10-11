QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,550 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $44,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $5,105,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,812,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 515,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.04 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.