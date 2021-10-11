Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,044,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,592,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,946 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,535,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $33,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VALE traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. 331,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,401,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

