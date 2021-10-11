Jump Financial LLC Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,434,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,036,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. started coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.00. 14,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,433. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

