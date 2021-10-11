Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFRX shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,408 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 131.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 133.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 33,729 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth $859,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 39.4% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 57,630 shares during the period. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,554. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.86.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

