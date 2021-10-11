Brokerages Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on ECHO. Truist Securities lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

ECHO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. 2,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.