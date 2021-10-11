Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Position Increased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne comprises 4.6% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $36,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 58.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,102,000 after purchasing an additional 133,219 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,755,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2,345.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.40.

TECH stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $480.34. 180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,998. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $250.24 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.