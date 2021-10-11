JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Neutral

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

KBCSY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.14. 14,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,665. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

