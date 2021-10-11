Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $23.10 Million Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Alarm.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.55% of Alarm.com worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,521,000 after buying an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 795,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,396,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Alarm.com by 55.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,666,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,776. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

