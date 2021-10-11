Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $60.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as high as $55.52 and last traded at $53.23, with a volume of 1601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,465,698. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

