Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. TechTarget comprises approximately 1.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after buying an additional 786,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 52.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,722 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter valued at about $7,015,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,517. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.87 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758 in the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

