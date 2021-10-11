Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $636,000 Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $504.88. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 174.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $521.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.86 and its 200 day moving average is $403.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.00.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

