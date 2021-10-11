Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,197,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,876 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,469,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

AAPL stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $143.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,222,984. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.91. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

