Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Up 16.1% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $416,918.55 and approximately $459.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

