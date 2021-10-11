BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0008 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 11th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and $39.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000733 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00042146 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,440,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

