Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $398.88.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,705,343. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $402.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.48. Cintas has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

