Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 17,593 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.12% of DTE Energy worth $784,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $114.13 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

