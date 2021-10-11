Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 146,200 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 146,200 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Archrock worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Archrock by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Archrock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of AROC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,845. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $10.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.21.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.09%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

