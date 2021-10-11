Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 896.2% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 104,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 93,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $1,661,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

ETR traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $103.19. The company had a trading volume of 942,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,946. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.