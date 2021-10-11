Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 492,400 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,400 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,607,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 601,417 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 713,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 348,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 283,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 192,565 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,097. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.