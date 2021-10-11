HSBC Lowers GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target to $88.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at HSBC from $111.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,815. GDS has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.