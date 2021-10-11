Jump Financial LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1,168.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 0.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,077,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,095,000 after buying an additional 130,871 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 150,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 391,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 324,566 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.04. 271,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,252,619. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

