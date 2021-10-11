Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP cut its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of MP Materials worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.03. 7,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.32 and a beta of 4.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

