Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 52,388 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Kohl’s stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,277. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

