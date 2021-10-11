Tilden Park Management I LLC Invests $1.34 Million in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Tilden Park Management I LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. PennantPark Investment comprises approximately 1.2% of Tilden Park Management I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 114,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.63. 3,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,946. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $444.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

