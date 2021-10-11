Jump Financial LLC Grows Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 64,291 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,184,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,010,000 after buying an additional 909,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,312,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after buying an additional 4,703,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,051 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,601. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

