Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $119.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.63.

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after purchasing an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,647,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,666,000 after acquiring an additional 29,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,401,000 after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,042. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $136.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

